2 teens, 15 and 13, charged with killing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department charged a 15-year-old and 13-year-old with capital murder.
Jacob Terrell, 15, and Dennis Williams, 13, are charged with killing Teshundra Fortune.
According to the coroner, Fortune didn’t have identification on her at the time of the shooting.
Terrell is also charged with kidnapping and rape in connection.
Police say Terrell also confessed to a shooting that happened the night before Fortune’s death at a gas station on University Boulevard.
The gas station shooting was not fatal.
