‘Start killing some hogs’: State hog control program nabs varmints

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi agriculture leaders say they’re having great success with a new wild hog control program.
This week the state was able to capture 28 hogs in a single trap. This sets a record for the state since they started the program last September.
The capture was caught on cameras that are set with the traps.
The state currently has 16 traps set up around the state on private farms and forest land to capture the nuisance animals. Their goal is to capture 1,000 hogs in a year’s time.
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said, “They’re getting to be so problematic. They’re in all 82 counties. We know they’re there... we decided we had to do something proactive to stop talking about it and worrying about it and start killing some hogs so that’s what the wild hog control program is all about.”
Wild hogs can cause devastating damage to wildlife habitats and farmers crops by tearing up the ground and eating seeds before they sprout.
Across the country they cause $66,000,000 in damage a year.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.