Rep. Thompson calls for investigation into Yazoo City inmate treatment

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson is requesting a federal investigation into how Yazoo City treats inmates.
Thompson sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Michael E. Horowitz, asking for an investigation into the mounting allegations he says he’s received by the union and employees at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex.
“These very serious allegations range from sexual misconduct, safety violations, inmate health issues, and illegal staff searches,” Thompson said in a statement to WLBT. “If not addressed it can be detrimental to the prison system, employees, inmates, and surrounding community.”
WLBT has also done several stories with family members of Yazoo Prison inmates who want answers to allegations of rape victims who live in fear.
