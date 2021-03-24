How to get stimulus funds even without a permanent home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can still receive stimulus funds even if you don’t have a permanent home.
On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
A part of the relief package includes direct payments up to $1400, which will be sent to most Americans.
Qualifications: AGI (Adjusted Gross Income)
- You are an individual with an AGI of up to $75,000
- You are a head of household with an AGI of up to $112,500
- You are a couple filing jointly with an AGI up to $150,000
This round of stimulus checks could be just a boost in the account for some, but it could be the difference between having food on the table or paying rent for others.
That is why it is imperative to know every detail in the process of getting a stimulus check.
All you have to do is be a U.S. citizen, have a social security number, and file your 20-20 tax return to the IRS. That is it!
Now, if you do not have an income to list, just leave that part blank. Also, if you do not have a bank account or a permanent address, there is a solution.
The general manager at Jackson Hewitt tax service says anyone can use the shelter address but suggests using a family member or someone you trust. The latter is the best, so if you choose to get the check mailed, it will be in safekeeping.
If you do not have a bank account or direct deposit, you can get a prepaid debit card which will have a routing and account number. The stimulus payment will then be loaded onto that card.
There may be a possibility that you or someone you know needs help filing taxes. Please reach out to a tax preparer or visit the IRS website and click “file your taxes for free.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.