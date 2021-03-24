Food benefit fraud leads to arrest in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman faces charges after an investigation found she had received more food benefits than she was due.
In a news release Wednesday, investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Services said Rhonda Luckett, of Greenwood, received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $28,362 after she incorrectly reported her household composition and income.
A Leflore County grand jury indicted Luckett on a charge of food stamp fraud. If convicted, she faces up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.