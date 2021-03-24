First Alert Forecast: storm risk increase late Wednesday into Thursday

WEDNESDAY: A front lodged to the south will begin to head back northward through the afternoon and evening hours, yielding another risk for rain and storms lifting through the region along an advancing warm front. Outside of that, expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to near 80. A risk for a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out near and along the front can’t be ruled out as it lifts north overnight.
ALERT DAY THURSDAY: The advancing warm front will be pushing through north Mississippi through the morning hours – allowing for our atmosphere to shift and increasing our severe weather risk into the afternoon and evening hours. The parameters continue to suggest the potential for significant severe weather in parts of the state if individual storms form in that volatile environment, especially around 11 AM – 4 PM. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. A squall line will shift eastward quickly Thursday evening – yielding strong wind and brief spin-up risk. Most storms will exit the area by 10 PM. Outside of the storm risk, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with southerly winds, gusting to 30-40 mph. We’ll drop into the 50s overnight.
EXTENDED RANGE: The sluggish pattern will hang around – even in the wake of Thursday’s severe weather. We’ll quick a quick reprieve with a mix of sun and clouds Friday – warm temperatures running in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The front that brought the storms Thursday will lift back north as a warm front Friday night into Saturday – helping to spark another risk for scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail near the warm front. South of the front – highs will run in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll trend cooler as another cold front sweeps east Sunday – taking rain chances along with it. Highs in the 70s return Sunday into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
