First Alert Forecast: storm risk increase late Wednesday into Thursday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: The advancing warm front will be pushing through north Mississippi through the morning hours – allowing for our atmosphere to shift and increasing our severe weather risk into the afternoon and evening hours. The parameters continue to suggest the potential for significant severe weather in parts of the state if individual storms form in that volatile environment, especially around 11 AM – 4 PM. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. A squall line will shift eastward quickly Thursday evening – yielding strong wind and brief spin-up risk. Most storms will exit the area by 10 PM. Outside of the storm risk, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with southerly winds, gusting to 30-40 mph. We’ll drop into the 50s overnight.