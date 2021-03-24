‘A crisis is not a laughing matter’: Wicker jabs VP Harris after viral tarmac moment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker (R, Miss.) is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris after a moment involving the vice president went viral.
While speaking with reporters on the tarmac of Jacksonville International Airport earlier this week, Harris was asked if she had plans to visit the southern border due to the ongoing crisis there.
“Well, not today,” Harris would say before laughing. “But I have before and I’m sure I will again.”
The moment would soon spread online, with a number of politicians and political pundits commenting on it.
A tweet by Louisiana representative Steve Scalise read, “Don’t believe this administration when they say they are serious about solving this crisis.”
Wicker also took notice of the moment, writing in a Facebook post Wednesday that “a crisis is not a laughing matter” and that the Biden administration “caused this crisis, and now it’s funny?”
“Our nation is better than this,” the Mississippi senator also wrote. “Action must be taken at the border immediately.”
And Wednesday, President Joe Biden picked Harris to lead that action at the U.S.-Mexico border, stating that her time as California AG would equip her for the task.
She will be overseeing diplomatic efforts as well as implementing a strategy finding the causes for the migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Harris said that this task will “not be easy” but that it is “important work.”
According to the Associated Press, there has been a “dramatic spike” in the number of people encountered by border officials since Biden’s inauguration in January.
In February alone there were nearly 19,000 family members and 9,000 unaccompanied children encountered, “an increase of 168% and 63%, respectively, from the month before,” the AP writes.
