COVID-19 in Mississippi: 317 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 317 new cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 303,942 as of March 25.
So far, 6,987 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 405,026 people are fully vaccinated and 1,086,793 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
