Councilman says Jackson committee’s approach to city’s crime problems lacks accountability

“It really should all be about making Jackson safe. It’s not safe right now. Because if you look at homicide rates, the violent crime, the shootings, like the one we had last Saturday night, and to say, well, we need to postpone the meeting, because we don’t have all the particular data that we’d like to or we’d like for only one to meet once a quarter is like whistling past the graveyard, literally whistling past the graveyard,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.