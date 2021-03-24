Claiborne Co. Schools move to all-virtual learning for remainder of school year

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County School District will host virtual learning only for the remainder of the year.
The district made the announcement via Facebook noting that students will still be required to complete state testing in person.
The final day for students to physically report to their schools for instruction is Thursday, March 25.
Statewide assessments will be scheduled for grades 3-8, with the assessment calendar available on the school district website on Thursday.
The district says that parents will be contacted with information regarding the testing schedule for their children.
