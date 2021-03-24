Bond set at $150k for suspects in Jan. 27 murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been set at $150,000 a piece for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting near the intersection of North State Street and Northside Drive.
On Wednesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels granted bond to Emmanuel Jaynes in connection with the Jan. 27 shooting.
Days earlier, on March 18, the same bond was set for Yaqwae Newell in connection to the same case.
A third defendant, Glen Wiggins, had yet to appear before a county judge.
Jaynes and Newell are being charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault, and were all denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.
Jaynes also is facing a charge of violating a traffic ordinance, according to the Hinds County website.
Wiggins is being charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and a reduced charge of murder, the county’s website states.
Under terms of the bond, Jaynes and Newell will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device for up to 270 days.
They also shall have no contact with the co-defendants or their family of the victim.
The bond was set on the recommendation of the Hinds County District Attorney’s office.
Newell and Jaynes waived their preliminary hearings.
All three are currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.
The three are being charged in the shooting death of Darrius Demarquell Reginal.
The 23-year-old was shot and killed inside his vehicle near the intersection of State and Northside.
The woman driving the car at the time also was shot but survived.
