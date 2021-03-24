Barnett Reservoir operators prep for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, who manages the Barnett Reservoir, is making preparations for Thursday’s Alert Day.
Operators are managing the water levels to make sure they have room for what’s to come.
They have lowered the water levels nearly half a foot to push existing water out and have room for whatever may come in the days ahead.
They are not expecting serious flooding but want to remain proactive and be prepared.
Whatever amount of rain Central Mississippi receives, The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District says they will be able to handle it.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.