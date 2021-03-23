Woman killed in double shooting in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after a double shooting Monday night.
The shooting happened on West Railroad Avenue in Crystal Springs near 9:30 p.m.
Crystal Springs police officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot and killed. She was later identified as 24-year-old Lakiya Garrett.
A second victim, a man, had also been shot at the same location. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is stable.
Police Chief DeJohn Hampton says no suspect has been identified at this time.
“We as a community must band together to heal our community of violence,” Hampton said.
If you have any information that may assist investigators, call Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.
