Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More storms are in the forecast, but not tonight. A little fog may set in overnight, but we are not expecting rain. A few showers and thunderstorms may erupt tomorrow and tomorrow night into the overnight hours, but there is only a slight risk for severe weather. The higher risk or an enhanced risk of severe storms returns Thursday afternoon and evening, when an alert day is in effect. Tornadoes and damaging wind are possible. Friday is an in between day with sunny weather, before more storms enter the picture this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the rest of this week. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Expect highs in the middle 70s Sunday into next week with a lower threat of storms. Average high this time of year is 70 and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 6:58 am and the sunset is 7:15pm.