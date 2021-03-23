State hosts drive-thru job fair in Pearl Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re on the hunt for a job, the state is hosting a drive-thru job fair in Pearl Tuesday.
Many employers from across the state will be ready to accept resumes and even on-site interviews.
The job fair is a partnership between the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, WIN Job Center, and Pearl Chamber of Commerce.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes, mask up and remain in your vehicle throughout the entire job fair.
The state holds this event every year, but because of the pandemic, this will be the second drive-thru job fair.
The drive-thru job fair will be in the parking lot of Trustmark Park in Pearl from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please print your registration confirmation and provide it at the check-in station.
