Sheriff seeking eight ‘persons of interest’ in deadly M-Bar shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is looking for eight “persons of interest” in the Sunday, March 22 shooting at the M-Bar Sports Grill.
Video obtained by authorities showed the individuals entering the back door of the club. The individuals left the club in a red Chevy Tahoe and a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.
One man, Christopher Moncure, 30, was shot and killed. Moncure was said to be a bystander and was not involved in the incident.
As of March 23, no arrests had been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521.
