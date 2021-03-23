Sheriff seeking eight ‘persons of interest’ in deadly M-Bar shooting

8 sought after M-Bar shooting
By Anthony Warren | March 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is looking for eight “persons of interest” in the Sunday, March 22 shooting at the M-Bar Sports Grill.

The incident occurred around 2 o’clock that morning when several suspects opened fire in the Ridgewood Court Drive establishment’s parking lot.

Video obtained by authorities showed the individuals entering the back door of the club. The individuals left the club in a red Chevy Tahoe and a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.

One man, Christopher Moncure, 30, was shot and killed. Moncure was said to be a bystander and was not involved in the incident.

As of March 23, no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521.

