Ole Miss advances to first ever WNIT final four

“Mimi stepped up in the absence of Coach Yo,” Robinson said. “We are so proud of Mimi. Her leadership and her guidance on the floor has been top-notch. There is no way we’re sitting here right now without Mimi Reid. I gave her a shoutout the last game, and I’m gonna give her another one because Mimi has been absolutely outstanding with her leadership and her discipline and her energy and her communication. Even pregame when we’re going through the scouts, she’s talking and getting us huddled up and making sure we understand what’s going on.”