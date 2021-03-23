Northeast Jackson retailer closing its doors in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bed Bath & Beyond on Ridgewood Court Road is closing its doors in May.
An employee confirmed that the Northeast Jackson location would be shutting its doors, one of many Bed Bath & Beyond stores expected to close in the next two years.
CNBC reported that the national retailer “is in the process of liquidating dozens of stores, as part of its previously announced plans to close roughly 200 locations by 2022.”
Forty-three stores were expected to shut down by the end of February 2021, including locations in Tennessee, Louisiana, and Arkansas.
Even with those closures, Bed Bath & Beyond will still have roughly 1,000 stores in the United States, as well as hundreds of World Market, Cost Plus, Buy Buy Baby, and Harmon locations.
It was not known how many stores would be shuttered during the next phase of closures.
A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
