MSDH investigates claim man was told ‘no documented proof’ Moderna vaccine works

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched by the Mississippi State Department of Health after an accusation from a Twitter user went viral.
The accusation came from Dr. Elizabeth Wayne, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and chemical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.
In the tweet, which was written Monday evening and which has garnered over 4,500 retweets and 29,000 likes, Wayne wrote that while scheduling a vaccine appointment, her father was allegedly told that “there is no documented proof that the Moderna vaccine works.”
Her father was then allegedly asked, “Would you still like to take the vaccine?”
“This is the Mississippi Health Department,” Wayne wrote. “I’m in disbelief.”
Wayne would then tag the Mississippi State Department of Health in a tweet, writing that their allegedly telling her father that there is no proof that the Moderna vaccine works is tantamount to “violence.”
She then asked her followers if this has also been said to them while scheduling their vaccine appointments before saying that she would be looking into what happened.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs would reply to Wayne’s tweets, attaching a study from The New England Journal of Medicine showing that the vaccine in question is 94 percent effective in preventing coronavirus-related illness.
He would also state that MSDH would be investigating this matter as well.
When reached for comment, Liz Sharlot with MSDH said that, at this point, “all I know is we were looking into it.”
Sharlot would also say that MSDH takes everything they hear from the public seriously and would work to ensure proper communications with their clients.
In an update on Twitter, Wayne revealed that her father was able to schedule a vaccine appointment Tuesday morning.
