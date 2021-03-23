Lee Co. soccer coach accused of child sex crimes with students

By WLBT Digital | March 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 3:00 PM

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville High School soccer coach has been accused of child sex crimes with students.

Luke Mason is charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of 18.

Lee County deputies were notified by the school system about allegations of inappropriate contact made by Mason to students.

In a press release, investigators allege Mason made several attempts to engage in inappropriate acts with kids.

A probable cause hearing was held today in Lee County Circuit Court. Mason’s bond was set at $85,000.

