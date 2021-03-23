Jackson Prep names new varisty football coach

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Preparatory School has named Tyler Turner as its new head football coach.
Turner, who has amassed a 67-15 record during his career, replaces longtime head coach Ricky Black.
“I am extremely honored to be the new head football coach at Jackson Prep,” Turner said in a release. “My family and I are excited to become part of the Prep family, and we look forward to our future at Prep.
“I cannot wait to meet my players and coaching staff, and I hope they are as eager to get to work as I am.”
Black resigned in February after having led the Patriots to more than 400 wins and numerous titles, including seven straight.
Turner previously was head coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tenn. His team went 9-3 in 2020 and appeared in the program’s first semi-final game in a decade. That year, Turner also led Goodpasture to its first winning season since the school joined Tennessee’s Private School Division.
From 2017 to 2019, Turner was head coach at Olive Branch High School and before that was head coach at Liberty Technology Magnet High School, where he led the team to the state championship game.
The Troy, Tenn. native is a graduate of Arkansas State University. He and his wife Amanda have two children.
He officially takes over the Prep program on April 1, and will participate in spring football practice in May.
