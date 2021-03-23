Jackson man dies in police custody, family wants answers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lakenya Washington was the life of the party. His sister Konita Washington says he’d cook you dinner and keep you cracking up. He also had a lot of people that loved him.
“He was a laugher, he was a joker. He was one that always tried to cook, be a chef, and he thought he could season things better than anyone,” said Konita. “Or he was always putting something on the grill. He was my mama’s only son, he was my baby brother.”
On Wednesday night he got in a fight with his girlfriend of around 30 years and the police were called. She told us he hit his head on the pavement before police came, and he was barely coherent and had to be dragged from the house to the police car.
The ambulance was never called as far as the family knows. Konita Washington says he was taken to the Raymond Detention Center. The next day, he was dead.
“How do you go from being alive at your house, being arrested, taken to jail, and dead the next day? I don’t understand,” she said.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said Washington’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.
Konita says Lakenya was resuscitated four times between his time at the jail and his time at Merit Health before he finally died. But there may have been other complications.
“The doctor said prior to him getting to the hospital he was without oxygen for an extensive amount of time,” she said.
Some of her family works in law enforcement. Konita says she doesn’t think the rules were followed.
“One, if you’re bleeding, you’re supposed to call AMR and they’re supposed to address the situation before he got there, before he got into the police car,” she said. “They didn’t do that, yes, that is a problem to me.”
The other problem? The lack of personal compassion the family feels has been shown in Ken’s case.
“Where’s that phone call? Where’s that courtesy call?” Konita Washington said. “That’s what I want. He has a mother, he has little children, he has siblings. We all want to know something.”
We contacted the Jackson Police Department and spokesman Sam Brown said Chief James Davis was preparing a statement. It had not arrived as of the end of Monday’s 10 p.m. news.
