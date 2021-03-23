‘It’s a big problem’: Restaurant owners experiencing widespread staff shortage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As people pour into restaurants across the Coast, many are suffering a staff shortage to keep up.
Kevin Fish, owner and Vice President of Operation Resources at Half Shell in Biloxi, said he has never experienced this issue until now as more unemployment benefits roll out.
“We’re still providing $300 extra to people to sit at home on unemployment,” Fish said. “I need workers. I need workers in every single one of the restaurants I have.”
With little to no COVID-19 restrictions, Fish said getting customers is no longer the issue. Now the problem is finding people who want to work.
“My sales are up and I’m flat line on workers,” Fish said. “It’s a big problem.”
Matthew McCoy, general manager at Patio 44 in Biloxi, can agree with Fish, facing the same hardship.
“Pre-COVID, before all of this happened, we did have an influx of staff and I always had numerous people coming in the door asking for applications every day,” McCoy said. “As of now, I don’t see a whole lot of that.”
McCoy said he has brainstormed creative ways to draw more people in who are eager to work and will be hosting a job fair at the Biloxi location Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. McCoy said they plan to hire at least 60 people at the job fair.
Both McCoy and Fish agree a few extra hands in the kitchen and servers on the floor would help ease the workload on current employees.
“We have people that have been here for five years, ten years, but it gets tough when you have to work a double and you have to come back and work a double the next day,” said Fish. “But there comes a point when your body says hi I need a break.”
