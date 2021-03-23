First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern emerges mid-week

TUESDAY: Our first wave of rain will move through central and southwest Mississippi through Tuesday. Expect a scattering of showers and storms through the day with highs, generally, in the 70s. A few spots to the east may remain in the upper 60s. A gusty storm or two with a hail risk can’t be ruled out, but severe risk looks to be, generally, low through Tuesday as the front treks through. As the front lays down near I-10; a localized flooding risk may evolve as 1-3″ of rain may be possible near and south of US 84. Rain will taper during Tuesday evening; we’ll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: A front lodged to the south will begin to head back northward through the afternoon and evening hours, yielding another risk for rain and storms lifting through the region along an advancing warm front. Outside of that, expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to near 80. A risk for a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out near and along the front can’t be ruled out.
EXTENDED RANGE: The sluggish pattern will keep a quasi-stationary front nearby to the region – allowing for waves of rain to move over the region through the week ahead. Another area of low pressure will ride up along the front. The Thursday system may feature a continued flooding risk but also brings an ENHANCED risk for strong to severe storms as it sweeps through, prompting an ALERT DAY designation. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. In the wake of it, we’ll trend dry for Friday, though another wave will emerge into the weekend, yield yet another opportunity for rain by the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. All the while, temperatures will run above-average with highs, generally, in the 70s; lows in the 50s and 60s.
