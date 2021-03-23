First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern emerges mid-week

EXTENDED RANGE: The sluggish pattern will keep a quasi-stationary front nearby to the region – allowing for waves of rain to move over the region through the week ahead. Another area of low pressure will ride up along the front. The Thursday system may feature a continued flooding risk but also brings an ENHANCED risk for strong to severe storms as it sweeps through, prompting an ALERT DAY designation. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. In the wake of it, we’ll trend dry for Friday, though another wave will emerge into the weekend, yield yet another opportunity for rain by the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. All the while, temperatures will run above-average with highs, generally, in the 70s; lows in the 50s and 60s.