Backwater flooding could impact 250,000 acres of farmland in Miss. Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stormy days are ahead of us in many areas of Central and Northern Mississippi.
Many people woke up to slick streets Tuesday morning as the first system began moving across the region.
Tuesday, Hinds County’s emergency management officials said it’s too early to tell what, if any impact this week’s flooding will have on the Pearl or Mississippi River.
But Warren County’s Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer has a watchful eye on backwater flooding in any area along the Mississippi River and anybody in the protected areas inside the Lower Delta, including Warren, Issaquena, Yazoo, and Sharkey counties.
“When the river goes above the backwater stage, those gates have to be closed, which they are now, so the bathtub is stopped up, so if we get a lot of rain, there’s nowhere for that rain to go,” Elfer said.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Elfer said the backwater is at 88.19, but it’s highly likely it will inch up next week.
“So the concern is at 91 feet on the backwater gage, 250,000 acres in the lower Miss Delta are flooded,” Elfer added. “What that means is that a lot of these farmers won’t be able to plant again this year.”
And Elfer said if the backwater reaches 94 feet, you can expect to see road closures.
And because all the water takes time to drain from Greenville and Greenwood, we won’t know the extent of the damage until the sun comes up next week.
“Anytime you’re dealing with floodwater, it can be extremely dangerous,” Elfer said. “Anybody along the river and anybody in the protected areas inside the Lower Delta will likely be affected.”
In 2019, Spring floods overwhelmed the Mississippi Delta. Roads, homes, and a couple hundred thousand acres of farmland were underwater for weeks.
Hundreds of people were forced from their homes and even the least bit of rain added to the devastation.
Emergency management officials had to go revisit some of the damage assessments because of how long the homes and businesses were underwater.
