Attorney: M-Bar closed until additional security protocols in place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a deadly shooting there, the owner of the M-Bar Sports Grill has decided to close the Northeast Jackson establishment until a new security plan can be drawn up and implemented.
“The most important thing is getting increased safety protocols in place,” attorney Carlos Tanner said. “...That’s more important than getting the club reopened.”
Tanner represents M-Bar owner Richard Bradley. Bradley referred all questions to his attorney.
The attorney said that the club closed since the March 21 shooting, so officials could re-evaluate its security plan.
In the early morning hours of March 21, an individual was killed when deputies say several individuals opened fire on each other in the parking lot.
The individual was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Moncure, who was said to be an innocent bystander.
“What they’re trying to do right now is work with law enforcement to establish additional steps they can take in order to beef up security,” Tanner said. “They are looking at consultants to come in and talk to them about what else can be done.”
Tanner said the plan had not been drawn up, but said the club is looking at reducing its hours of operation and raising the age requirement to enter.
“Almost all of the events … happened in the wee hours of the morning,” he said. “Does that mean these incidents won’t happen elsewhere? No … but we’ll get to say that it reduces the likelihood that it happens at the M-Bar.”
Two deadly shootings have occurred at the 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. establishment since last summer. A Jan. 24 incident allegedly stemmed from an argument that occurred over a parking space there.
The March 21 shooting happened around 2 o’clock that morning. The Jan. 24 incident occurred around 3 a.m. The third shooting occurred during the 2020 July 4 weekend. It was not clear at what time the latter took place.
As for the age requirement, he said the owner is looking at changing the minimum age to enter from 21 to 25.
“We’re seeing those incidents occur and it’s younger folks at later hours,” he said.
Those arrested include Augena Funchess, 24, in connection with the Jan. 24 shooting and Javarius Stewart, who was 21 at the time of the July 2020 shooting.
Stewart was arrested in 2019 for assault on a law enforcement officer, for receiving stolen property and for felony fleeing in Clinton.
Other individuals arrested include Tamesha Boyd, 27, also in connection with the July 2019 occurrence at the M-Bar, and Marcus Lamonte Guice, 44, in connection with the Jan. 24 murder.
Stewart is being charged with first-degree murder, with deliberate design to effect death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and other crimes against persons, according to Hinds County Circuit Court records.
He was indicted on August 4, 2020. In December, Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Stewart’s request for bond. His trial is set for September 27.
Boyd is being charged with one count of accessory before the fact and first-degree obstruction of prosecution. Her case has been continued until the circuit court’s July session, according to records.
Guice is being charged with accessory after the fact and was given a $150,000 bond by County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels.
No arrests had been made in the March 21 shootout. However, officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department say they’re looking for eight “persons of interest.”
The club serves a “broad array” of customers, with an older, professional crowd at happy hour, and a younger crowd late at night and into the morning, Tanner said.
“We have all sorts of M-Bar clientele,” he said. “It usually depends on what type of event that is happening there and during what day it is.”
City officials are currently debating the bar’s future.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said the city should consider closing it.
The club is located in Foote’s district.
“I hate to see anybody lose their life, but when an innocent bystander who wasn’t breaking any laws (is killed), you have to question the whole atmosphere,” he said at a Monday city council committee meeting.
“Can we just say, ‘you’re no longer welcome, take your business and move it outside the city?’”
Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee, meanwhile, said more police presence could be the answer.
“Why couldn’t we do what (Councilman Kenneth) Stokes was planning for Jasco? If we know this is a hotspot for shootings, why don’t we have more police presence? We need to have more visibility there.”
Stokes, who represents Ward Three, recently introduced an ordinance to require 24-hour gas stations to provide security during certain hours of operation.
That ordinance was adopted by the council.
The longtime councilman also introduced a measure to declare the West Woodrow Wilson Drive Jasco gas station as a nuisance, citing shootings there. That measure was not acted on.
“They’re not just shootings – they’re ending in deaths,” Lee said. “We definitely have to do something about that.”
At a Monday press conference, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he did not support closing the club.
The mayor pointed to the fact that the club spends some $20,000 a month on security, including hiring off-duty sheriff’s deputies to patrol the parking lot.
Tanner said it’s unclear how the club can address incidents like the March 21 shooting.
“If you have someone act up in the club, security can take action,” he said. “(Here you) have people that come into the club unarmed, leave the club unarmed, (and) go to their cars and violence erupts. How would M-Bar have known that? There is no way under the sun M-Bar would know this (was going to) happen.
“That’s why we’re bringing in consultants,” he said. “Any expert in this area who can tell us what needs to be done, we’re all ears.”
