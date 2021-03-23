After multiple accidents, Jackson looking to implement safety measures near dangerous curve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a span of three days, a sharp curve on Colonial Circle led to two cars crashing into the home of Oscar and Stephanie McKenzie. The first incident was on Tuesday.
In fact, tire marks could still be seen in the couple’s yard from that accident.
Then, on Thursday, as our crew prepared to go live for our 10 P.M. show, a Dodge Charger came off the curve and crashed into our news car and the home.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said someone from the city has spoken with the homeowners in light of the recent accidents.
“We do believe that it’s an area that needs to be addressed and we’re putting the person that’s best qualified to come with the solutions,” said Lumumba.
The mayor said that person is the city’s traffic engineer.
Lumumba said the city is looking at which safety measures to use to bring a halt to drivers crashing into the couple’s home.
“Based on the type of corridor it is, it becomes a little difficult to do speed bumps in the area, but they will be investigating what are the measures to employ to keep it safe not only for the family, but anybody else that’s in the vicinity,” the mayor explained.
Within the past five years, the McKenzie’s said they’ve replace several cars, the garage wall and a back fence just to name a few due to cars driving off the road.
The Jackson residents said they want something done right away to slow down traffic and improve safety in their neighborhood.
However, the mayor said he can’t give a timeline right now on when those safety measures would be implemented.
“Traffic calming devices and those type of measures require some research to make sure that they don’t unnecessarily, or, in an unintended fashion, cause harm in some other area of the traffic, traffic patterns in which people go,” said Lumumba.
