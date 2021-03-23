Acting on tip, Hinds Co. sheriffs seize drugs, guns and ‘several thousand dollars’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has seized drugs, guns and vehicles after acting on a tip Tuesday.
The incident took place at 2558 Prosperity Street, where the narcotics division served a warrant earlier in the day.
Two people were detained for questioning and two vehicles were seized along with what the sheriff’s office is calling “several thousand dollars.”
Several guns along with approximately 7 pounds of marijuana were also confiscated from the location.
“Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently to address complaints of drug and illegal activity in the communities,” they wrote on a social media post.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.