Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

Hice has not cut as high a profile since his election in 2014 as Collins did, but the 60-year-old has been a loyal Trump lieutenant. He was part of a group of Republican officials in Georgia who relentlessly pushed Trump’s false claims of voter fraud last fall. He endorsed a lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia and other battleground states seeking to overturn Biden’s victory in the U.S. Supreme Court -- a suit the high court rejected -- and he objected to the certification of Electoral College votes even after a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.