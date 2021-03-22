Sheriff’s Dept.: Multiple calibers fired during M Bar shooting, killing innocent bystander

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson nightclub that has recently been a source of violence is again in the crosshairs after another deadly shooting over the weekend.
Investigators say there was a shootout around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the M Bar. Christopher Moncure, 30, an innocent bystander, was killed.
This is the third deadly incident tied to the bar since last summer. Commander Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said, “We do have evidence to support there were at least three or four different caliber guns that were being fired.”
The Hinds County Sheriffs Department says they are reviewing surveillance video of the latest deadly M Bar shooting hoping to find those responsible for the murder of Moncure.
At Monday’s city council crime advocates meeting, city leaders expressed their frustrations with the repeating violence at the nightclub.
Councilwoman Angelique Lee said, “Because they’re not just shootings - they’re ending in deaths.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s spoken to club managers and is awaiting a new security plan.
Lumumba said, “I think that is challenging when you have people that are bringing disputes that may have arisen in other locations to a place which is a congregate setting where people are intending to enjoy.”
Councilman Ashby Foote said, “I’m going to talk to both the administration to include the planning director about what we can do try to get this business to move outside the city of Jackson. The clientele is obviously a lawless nature... We just can’t have shootouts in the city of Jackson right next to residential neighborhoods.”
Investigators are urging those involved in the shooting to come forward.
