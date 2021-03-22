Reentry project participants to rehab and occupy vacant houses, helping to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The plan to reduce crime in Jackson includes workforce training and homeownership.
Hinds County Reentry Project’s aim is to rebuild lives and neighborhoods. Some south Jackson residents believe having a vested interest in your neighborhood can make the city safer.
“If the reformed people from inside the jail, if they get them a house and start cleaning them, I think they’ll do good at it,” said Jasmine Jones.
She lives on Paden Street in south Jackson where there are at least six vacant houses. The Chicago native supports the Hinds County Reentry Project’s plans to allow former inmates to learn skills like renovating houses and moving into them.
“To have them to be able to do a job when they get out is.. excellent,” said Jones. “I think that bringing them out every couple of days to start working on where they’re gonna stay at will show them how to transfer back into society.”
Reentry Project officials say the majority at MDOC after release end up living in south Jackson. Their plan is to rehabilitate them and the vacant houses.
According to officials, Hinds Community College and Holmes Community College will provide workforce training.
“We have a lot of abandoned houses in the City of Jackson and the efforts with this program we’re going to have those returning citizens owning some of those houses,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors president Credell Calhoun.
The projects coordinator says workforce development is 50 percent of the program.
“We’re going to be preparing them for a career in a certified discipline or apprenticeship,” said Reentry Program Coordinator Louis Armstrong. “We’ve got apprenticeships after two years they will be making $75,000 a year.”
“With this program I believe there is some hope,” said south Jackson resident Danny Riley. The 42-year-old grew up in the area and is saddened by the blight. He believes in second chances.
“Everybody makes mistakes,” said Riley. “I think it’s a wonderful idea. It’s time that they did something with these houses. There’s so many of them out here.”
No areas have yet been identified for the housing renovations.
The Reentry Project is working with the Mississippi Housing Partnership and the Mississippi Home Corporation to select houses through the federally funded Blight Removal Program.
