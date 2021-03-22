Penalties tighten for public employees convicted of fraud, embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public employees who steal more than $10M of taxpayer money will no longer be able to participate in a pretrial diversion program.
Pretrial diversion programs allow first-time, non-violent offenders a chance to not have a criminal record if they successfully complete numerous goal-oriented conditions, such as rehabilitative treatment.
This announcement comes after Senate Bill 2552 was passed by both chambers of the Legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves last week.
Once Senate Bill 2552 becomes law on July 1, 2021, two of the most common crimes investigated by the State Auditor’s office will be added to the list of those crimes ineligible for pretrial diversion; fraud and embezzlement.
This law will complement a 2019 law that prevents people convicted of embezzlement from holding public office, state auditor Shad White said.
