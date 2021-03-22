Man sentenced to 38 years for murder of teacher

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge sentenced a man to 38 years in prison for a murder from April 2020.
Investigators say John McCray shot and killed Anthony Blackmon on April 23.
Police say the two got into an argument at a car wash in Jackson which led to the gunfire.
Blackmon was a substitute teacher for Jackson Public School District.
McCray, who was 19 years old at the time of his arrest, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
“Mr. McCray’s sentence sends a clear message that senseless loss of life will not be tolerated and those who terrorize our community will pay the ultimate price of their freedom,” District Attorney Jody Owens said.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.