Man arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a juvenile last year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a juvenile last year.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle, the shooting occurred in Roxie in October of 2020.
Freddie Moore, who had been wanted for aggravated assault, was arrested Monday after it was discovered that he had been living and working in Jefferson County.
Jefferson and Franklin County deputies, along with Adams County deputies, went and picked him up.
“If you are fugitive from the law and decide to hide in Jefferson County, MS you will be apprehended,” read a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page announcing the arrest.
