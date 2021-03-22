Local Organization Holds Bottled Water Giveaway To Help Residents Impacted From Jackson’s Water Woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers continue to lend a helping hand to residents who have battled some serious water woes in the Capital City.
The Masons and the Order of Eastern Stars were in Downtown Jackson Sunday afternoon, giving away bottled water cases to residents.
For more than a month, thousands of people in Jackson were without running water after February ice storms crippled the city’s water system.
Although water is flowing in the city again, many residents still use bottled water for drinking and cooking.
“It was very important for our Grand Chapter, 8th District, to come out today because we know that it is very imperative to have water, whether it be for drinking or bathing,” said Brittany S. Bullock, who helped with the water giveaway. “We still have citizens that are out here that have slow water pressure or no water at all, so we wanted to be a benefit to the families in Jackson.”
The event was sponsored by the men and women of the Maurice F. Lucas Grand Chapter of the M. W. Stringer Grand Lodge in Jackson.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.