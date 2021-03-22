Jackson to have new water meter, billing dept. reorganization plan in coming weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson leaders say they will have a plan in place in the next eight weeks to reorganize its water department and replace its meter billing system.
The announcement was made at a City Council Water and Sewer Ad Hoc Committee meeting Monday.
The news comes about a month and a half after the city brought on two firms to draw up a reorganization plan for the Water/Sewer Business Administration.
“I’m very pleased with where we are,” said Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay. “We’ve been working on this for the better part of four years.”
Lindsay said the improvements are needed to help shore up its billing system problems and to help increase revenue.
The city has been experiencing revenue shortfalls for years, a problem that was magnified by the complications related to the Siemens contract.
Siemens was hired in 2012 to completely overhaul the city’s water billing system. The decision was designed to help increase water revenues. However, complications that ensued caused revenues to plummet.
In 2018, for instance, the city’s enterprise fund, which is used to pay for water and sewer operations, went nearly bankrupt as a result of decreased collections.
In 2020, the city projected that it would bring in more than $29 million from water sales to customers. However, due to continued billing problems, the city brought in just $21.2 million, according to a copy of the city’s budget book.
Meanwhile, Jackson has not had the funding needed to make the upgrades and repairs to its distribution system or water treatment plants.
In February that fact became apparent when two rounds of severe winter weather crippled operations at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and led to more than 80 main breaks across the water distribution system.
Some customers were without water for more than three weeks during the crisis.
The city council and administration are seeking help from state and federal sources to help rebuild following the storm.
However, some state and federal leaders say Jackson needs to get its own financial house in order before seeking additional help.
Earlier in March, Gov. Tate Reeves said he would not rule out the city’s requests for state help, but said Jackson would be better served by fixing its billing system.
“That’s been a long-standing challenge for the city,” Reeves said at the time. “They will admit that.”
Those comments haven’t been lost on Lindsay.
“People have been asking on the federal and state levels why they should give us money when we can’t get our bills right,” she said. “We are now moving in the right direction.”
Work is already getting underway.
Recently, the city issued requests for proposals for meter services and for new meter equipment.
Jackson received two bids for meter equipment but was notified that at least one company had problems submitting its bid, according to city documents.
The steering committee overseeing that project decided to re-publish the RFP so it could receive all three bids.
Jackson received one bid for meter services but is also re-advertising that RFP, citing the delay in the equipment bids.
Documents did not mention who submitted the proposals.
Steering committee members include Public Works Director Charles Williams, Deputy Public Works Director Carla Dazet, Director of Administration LaaWanda Horton, Chief Administrative Officer Marlin King.
Representatives from the various consulting companies are advising the committee.
Firms represented include the PREO Group, Crisler Clear Consulting LLC, Sustainability Partners, Mythics Inc., and Jacobs Engineering Group.
PREO was brought on in September to develop options for replacing the billing software and meter system.
