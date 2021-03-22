Jackson County woman wins Miss Mississippi USA for first time in over 30 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time over three decades, a Jackson County native is now representing the Magnolia State as Miss Mississippi USA.
Bailey Mae Anderson of Hurley secured the title last week during the statewide pageant. She’s the first woman from Jackson County to wear the crown since 1984.
For Bailey, it’s a lifelong dream.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” she said. “I’m from Hurley, Mississippi. We have one four-way stop here - not even a red light. Years ago, I didn’t think this is something I could ever do and it’s happened, which is crazy.”
Bailey participated in school pageants growing up, eventually winning the title of Miss Hornet at East Central High, where she graduated in 2017. But she says she wasn’t a traditional pageant girl and didn’t compete in other local or regional competitions.
“When I was about a fourth-grader, I remember I was trying on a dress at a store with my mom,” she recalled. “We had been watching Miss USA a few weeks before on the TV. I was this chubby and super insecure girl and I was like, ‘Mom, do you think I can be on the big TV pageant?’ She told me, ‘You know, Bailey, you can do anything.’”
And that’s exactly what she did, but it didn’t happen on the first try. Bailey Mae, wearing her crown and sash, walked us through the moment on March 13 in Tunica, Miss., when she was crowned.
“In 2019, I was the first runner-up so I’ve actually been in that position of the final two before,” she said. “I don’t even know what was going through my head. I was just like, ‘Please, please, please. Really just - God if this is meant for me please let it be my time.’”
Jumping for joy, tears filled Bailey’s eyes as her name was announced as the 2021 Miss Mississippi USA winner. As she was being crowned, she began reaching and calling for her mom to join her on stage.
It was her mom’s encouragement, along with the support of her family and community, that gave her the confidence to pursue her childhood dream.
“My mom has been there since the very beginning... and, of course, all the rest of my family. My dad, my brother, they’ve been great supporters, and I also have to shout out Rebecca Rogers, who is my hair and makeup artist,” said Bailey.
Once she had secured her crown, Bailey knew exactly where she would go first, stopping at the senior living facility where her grandma live.
“The first thing that I really wanted to do was go visit my Nana. She has Alzheimer’s,” said Bailey. “I really just prayed really hard that I would win before she forgot who I am. To get to go and see her and to hear her say, ‘Bailey Mae did it,’ it was such a special moment for me.”
“To see a dream that I have worked so tirelessly and wholeheartedly for come true is just so surreal for me,” Bailey wrote in her first Facebook post as Miss Mississippi USA. “God’s timing will always prevail above all else, and I know that my season of waiting has lead me to this moment. I feel prepared and ready to not only hit the Miss USA stage but also to serve my home state with my entire heart.”
As Miss Mississippi USA, Anderson said she will continue to serve her state and encourage young girls to never give up.
“I just want to be someone, when somebody calls me and they want me to be at an appearance or want me to do anything, just being that girl that always says, ‘Yeah, I’ll be there,” said Bailey. “Really, it’s the idea that if someone believes in you and you believe in yourself, you can do anything and don’t stop until you accomplish those dreams. It may take three times but it’ll happen one day if you keep working hard.”
Bailey Mae will spend the next year representing the Magnolia State and will go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant at the end of the year, following in the footsteps of last year’s Miss Mississippi USA Asya Branch. Branch went on to win the Miss USA crown, becoming the first African-American contestant to do so, as well as the first woman from the Magnolia State to take home the title.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.