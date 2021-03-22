Governor’s Mansion to reopen for tours April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will reopen to the public for guided tours.
The free tours will be offered Tuesday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Reservations will be mandatory and must be made 72 hours in advance.
“After a long year filled with many challenges, we are so excited to resume tours,” First Lady Elee Reeves said. “We look forward to seeing everyone who comes to visit Mississippi’s home.
“It is our hope that each of you will come learn more about this historic home and grow to love it as much as we do.”
The governor’s mansion is a National Historic Landmark and is the second oldest continuously occupied governor’s residence in the United States. It was first occupied in 1842.
It was designed by English-born architect William Nichols, the same man who also designed the Old Capitol. The facility was renovated in 1908-09 and again in the 1970s.
Tours will be limited to 10 people per time slot. For more information, call (601) 359-6421 or log onto mansiontours.mdah.ms.gov.
