First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday; unsettled mid-week

EXTENDED RANGE: A sluggish pattern will keep a quasi-stationary front nearby to the region – allowing for waves of rain to move over the region through mid-week. This will keep periods of rain, at times heavy, in place during this time. A flood risk may come into play, especially for areas south of I-20 through Wednesday ahead of another system approaching Thursday. The Thursday system may feature a continued flooding risk but also yield a risk of strong storms as it sweeps through. In the wake of it, we’ll trend dry for Friday, though another wave will emerge into the weekend, yield yet another opportunity for rain. All the while, temperatures will run near- or above-average with highs in the 70s; lows in the 50s and 60s.