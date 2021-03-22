First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday; unsettled mid-week

MONDAY: As everyone gets back into the groove of things after Spring Break, it’ll be easy to start off the new work and school week. Expect sunshine to start off the day, giving way to clouds by the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will eventually yield an opportunity for a few showers overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Our first wave of rain will move through central and southwest Mississippi through Tuesday. Expect a scattering of showers and storms through the day with highs, generally, in the 70s. A few spots to the east may remain in the upper 60s. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe risk looks to remain low through Tuesday as the front treks through.
EXTENDED RANGE: A sluggish pattern will keep a quasi-stationary front nearby to the region – allowing for waves of rain to move over the region through mid-week. This will keep periods of rain, at times heavy, in place during this time. A flood risk may come into play, especially for areas south of I-20 through Wednesday ahead of another system approaching Thursday. The Thursday system may feature a continued flooding risk but also yield a risk of strong storms as it sweeps through. In the wake of it, we’ll trend dry for Friday, though another wave will emerge into the weekend, yield yet another opportunity for rain. All the while, temperatures will run near- or above-average with highs in the 70s; lows in the 50s and 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
