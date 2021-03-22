Dangerous curve causes a family’s home to get hit twice in one week. The City of Jackson has yet to respond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of Sunday night, a family whose home was hit by runaway vehicles twice last week still has not gotten a call back from the city of Jackson.
On Thursday, as a WLBT crew prepared to go live for the 10 p.m. show, another vehicle came off the curve and crashed into the home.
The crew was barely able to get out of its path as it crashed into the home — destroying the camera, light, and live equipment as well as hitting two vehicles and a lamp post in its path. It came to rest against a corner of the home right next to the front door while the family was inside.
Since moving into that home five years ago, the McKenzie’s have had to replace several vehicles, the garage wall, a back fence, and a lot of other things as well. All they want is for someone to do something about slowing down traffic before the loss is more than material.
Oscar McKenzie had just been playing with his 2-year-old daughter in the front yard on Tuesday night when a runaway van left the road in that dangerous curve on Colonial Drive in Jackson. Their Toyota, parked nose-out, took a direct hit and was pushed into their Lexus.
“Well, actually, he hit it from the front, spun it around into the house. He hit my wife’s car as well,” Oscar McKenzie said.
“He drove out the yard and tried to get away and ran from the trees over there,” said Stephanie McKenzie.
The first time they were hit after they moved in, a car ended up inside the house.
“A car came and totaled my car and my truck out and was in our dining room. You hear a loud bang, and someone is in the house,”
The McKenzie’s said they found out after they bought the home that it had been hit several times before moving there. The fact that the curve has a history of accidents and home strikes was never disclosed during the sale.
Stephanie McKenzie says it is too much. Of the people who have hit their home, none had insurance until Thursday. The driver of the gray Dodge was insured.
“We are tired of losing everything. We are taking too many losses,” Stephanie said in the Thursday interview.
The McKenzie’s are worried that any day could be the day that someone is hurt or worse. Thursday night could have been that night as the TV crew sat in their driveway when the car came off the dark curve at 9:55 p.m.
On Sunday night, they said they are even more afraid now.
They have called the city -- Stephanie even went in person after Tuesday -- and there has been no decisive answer from anyone on what can be done to slow down those drivers.
“He said I could not talk to nobody. He said I could write a petition up for speed bumps or something,” she said.
We called the city Thursday to see if they could comment on the McKenzies’ petitions for help, but they were not able to get back to us before the close of business.
Electrical workers have been on that corner restoring power, putting up poles, and fixing the internet since Tuesday. After Thursday’s strike, they were back out on Friday and Saturday.
