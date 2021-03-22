Curtis Flowers married Saturday in invitation-only Grenada wedding

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Curtis Flowers got married this weekend, adding another chapter to his new life as a free man six months after the state ended its attempt to sentence him to die for murders he said he did not commit.
Flowers married Marlena Wright Saturday afternoon in Grenada at an invitation-only wedding and reception.
“In cheerleading for Curtis, as we all have, God allowed us to meet after freedom came Curtis’ way,” according to the website that announced their marriage plans. “Curtis said to me, ‘I’ve been waiting for you. You will be my future.’ The rest is history.”
Flowers gained national attention in 2019 when the U.S. Supreme Court tossed his conviction for the killings of four people at the Tardy Furniture store in Winona because District Attorney Doug Evans kept black people off the jury.
The case generated attention because the state put Flowers on trial six times. Two ended in mistrials. The others led to convictions that were all overturned.
A judge allowed him to go free in December 2019 after more than two decades behind bars. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced in September 2020 her office would not seek a seventh trial.
