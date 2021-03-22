Crime uptick focus of conversation Monday among Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s law enforcement ad hoc committee will hold a meeting Monday afternoon to address the recent crime uptick.
The department wants to increase how many cases of violent crime it solves.
JPD is starting that process now hoping to get $2.6M in federal funding to get 25 new police officers.
Davis says they also want to improve coordination and communication.
Jackson City Council members say they need more answers before they can sign off on a plan from the city’s police chief intended to tackle violent crime.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m.
