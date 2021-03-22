Council calls out JPD chief for not attending meeting despite mayor’s request to reschedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis was again criticized for not showing up to a city council meeting to discuss crime.
However, a memo to the council showed that the administration had requested the meeting be rescheduled five days prior to the occurrence.
The council held its Law Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee meeting Monday at 1 p.m.
The meeting was scheduled so the council could get more specifics on the chief’s plan to address the city’s rising crime and was set to occur a day after a deadly shootout at a Northeast Jackson sports bar.
The chief presented his crime reduction plan, “Operation Crush,” at a council committee meeting last week. However, members wanted additional details on the plan’s costs and how it could be evaluated.
Bullet points of the plan include improving communication between the department and the community, improving communication within JPD ranks, and increasing opportunities for promotion. The plan did not say how those things would help address crime, only that they would.
But by 1:30 p.m., the chief had not shown up, and several council members had voiced their frustrations.
“He was sitting dead center in front of me and I asked him if it was OK to schedule the meeting for Monday and his response was yes,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “When you have an innocent bystander being shot, that should be taken seriously, and we should be taken seriously.
“It’s disappointing, to say the least, but this where we are.”
Other members voiced similar concerns.
“We’re trying to support JPD and we need these numbers,” said Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee. “I want a breakdown on precinct personnel, and especially (on the) 911 shift. I hear they’re at an all-time low, with three people working per shift.
“In order to support them, we need to be here with them,” she said. “We’re just here talking amongst ourselves.”
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said he had planned to ask the chief about the Sunday shooting at the M-Bar.
Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, though, said the chief’s absence shouldn’t have been a surprise.
“This was not a surprise. We got a memo from the administration asking for additional time, saying they didn’t have enough time to get the numbers together,” she said.
Lindsay herself arrived late at the meeting because she assumed it would be canceled in response to the memo. “I just assumed we weren’t having the meeting,” she said.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba sent a memo to the council on March 17, saying a week wasn’t enough time to pull together the information the council had asked for.
“We feel that the questions raised during Monday’s meeting do not warrant another meeting within such a short timeframe,” Lumumba wrote. “JPD will provide answers to those questions raised in this week’s meeting via a memo to Council.
The mayor also said that “although we understand and appreciate your interest in working collaboratively to reduce crime in the city, the frequency and duration of these meetings adversely affects the workload of JPD’s command staff.”
He asked that the meetings be limited to a “maximum of (one) meeting per quarter in the future, in the absence of a critical emergency.”
A copy of the email chain shows that Halima Olufemi, executive assistant to Mayor Lumumba, emailed the memo to all council members, Chief Davis and Asst. Chief Joseph Wade on the afternoon of March 17. Clerk of the Council Shanekia Mosley and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari also were copied.
This is not the first time the chief has been called out for missing a Law Enforcement Ad Hoc meeting.
In January, Davis did not show up to a meeting called in response to the dramatic increase in homicides.
2020 was the deadliest year on the record for the capital city in terms of murders. So far 2021 appears to be shaping up in a similar fashion, with 29 homicides having been reported through March 22, WLBT figures show.
“It would do a whole lot for the confidence of the council to hear from the top man with the job,” Banks said at the time. “I can speak for myself, and I feel some type of way when we call these meetings and the chief is not present, and we’re not able to hear from him.”
Davis had missed the last two meetings prior to the January 27 gathering. However, Davis was only notified of the Jan. 27 meeting the morning of, the day he went on vacation.
Banks, Foote, and Davis could not be reached for comment.
