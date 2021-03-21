Stewart, Molinar lead Mississippi St. by Saint Louis in NIT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeat Saint Louis 74-68 to wrap up the first round of the NIT.
The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Richmond.
Derek Fountain added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were 14 of 17 from the foul line in the second half, with Stewart going 3 of 4 in the final 39 seconds to clinch the win.
Javonte Perkins scored 21 points for the Billikens, who were playing in their 19th NIT but first since 2004.