Stewart, Molinar lead Mississippi St. by Saint Louis in NIT

Stewart, Molinar lead Mississippi St. by Saint Louis in NIT
Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) goes up to dunk the ball after getting through the defense of Saint Louis guard Javonte Perkins, bottom front, and Terrence Hargrove Jr., bottom rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press | March 21, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:45 AM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeat Saint Louis 74-68 to wrap up the first round of the NIT.

The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Richmond.

Derek Fountain added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were 14 of 17 from the foul line in the second half, with Stewart going 3 of 4 in the final 39 seconds to clinch the win.

Javonte Perkins scored 21 points for the Billikens, who were playing in their 19th NIT but first since 2004.