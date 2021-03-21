Man killed at M-Bar Club in Jackson early Sunday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 30-year-old man was killed on March 21 at M-Bar Club located in Jackson.
Police say there was an altercation between several individuals in the parking lot that led to Christopher Moncure being shot and killed.
Investigators are seeking information on a white SUV last seen at the Home Décor store adjacent to the club. The vehicle is occupied by at least one of the shooters, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.