Local music group pledges to sing for 32 hours non-stop in hopes of raising money for the children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When we hear of marathons, you may tend to think about movies or sporting events — but what about a singing marathon.
One local music group is pledging to sing for 32 hours non-stop.
And get this, it is all in an effort to raise money for Batson Children’s Hospital.
The group, Till and Ferren, is set up outside the Flowood Antique Flea Market.
They began performing at 10 a.m. Saturday and plan to continue playing until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the 32 hour performance, the flea market and group are accepting donations that will go directly to the hospital.
The musicians said they wanted to give back to the hospital in light of the many challenges it is facing during this pandemic.
“We are coming out of COVID, and I am sure everybody, every hospital, and every event and everything probably did not get the donations in the past year. Hopefully, we can just pay a little bit of that back,” said Robert Ferren, a member of Till and Ferren.
“On Saturdays and Sundays, we have an entry fee, so all of that, 100 percent of all that is going to be donated from the flea market to the children’s of Mississippi,” said Karen Jackson, office manager at the Flowood Antique Flea Market.
The public is invited to sit in on the performance and donate.
