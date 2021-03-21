1 killed after double shooting in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Rankin County on Saturday.
Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Rose Hill Road in Mendenhall after reports of a shooting.
There, they found two people who had been shot.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital.
Witnesses said the shooter was driving a white Dodge Charger.
Deputies were able to find a crashed car several miles away matching the description, and arrested the driver.
Rashad Antrey Williams, 24, was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.