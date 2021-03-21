Jackson State drops first game of the season

JACKSON, Miss. - Alabama State edged Jackson State 35-28 Saturday afternoon in Southwestern Athletic Conference action from New ASU Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Jalon Jones rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and passed 19-for-50 for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Corey Reed, Jr. finished with eight receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown for an average of 12.4 yards per reception. Sophomore Tyson Alexander rushed 18 times for 85 yards, including a long of 45 yards.
On defense, the Tigers were led by senior Aubrey Miller, Jr. who finished with 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Senior Quedarrion Barnett added eight tackles and Keonte Hampton finished with seven stops. Junior De’Jahn Warren recorded his first interception of the season.
Jackson State is off next week and returns to action April 3 and plays host to Southern in a non-conference game.
