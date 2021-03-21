FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Sunday ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a beautiful & sunny Sunday ahead of us! Although it’s a chilly start, temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees this afternoon, making for a great day to get outside. We’ll be even warmer as we kick off a new work week, and highs in the 70s will stick with us through most of the 7-day forecast. Morning lows will also trend milder, starting off in the 50s most days.