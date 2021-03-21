FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Sunday ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a beautiful & sunny Sunday ahead of us! Although it’s a chilly start, temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees this afternoon, making for a great day to get outside. We’ll be even warmer as we kick off a new work week, and highs in the 70s will stick with us through most of the 7-day forecast. Morning lows will also trend milder, starting off in the 50s most days.
The bookends of the week, Monday and Friday, will be the dry, but showers and storms will be possible Tuesday-Thursday. We’ll have to keep a close eye on those storm chances as well into Thursday as a few stronger storms appear possible.
Another system will bring additional showers and storms to the area by the weekend... Stay tuned for frequent updates!
