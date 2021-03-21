First Alert Forecast: showers & storms possible into the middle of the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been such a beautiful and pleasant day with tons of sunshine! Into tonight, expect temperatures to fall to the middle 40′s with clouds moving into the region. Spring-like temperatures will continue into the work week. Highs on Monday should top out in the lower to middle 70′s across central and SW MS with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. It will be a great start to the work week!
Unfortunately, we won’t be enjoying the dry conditions for too much longer. Rain is expected to return to the forecast beginning Monday night and into Tuesday. A couple of systems are expected to pass through bringing active conditions that will likely carry into Wednesday and Thursday this week. Thunderstorms could also be possible during this time frame, especially on Wednesday and Thursday where we are keeping a close on the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We’ll have a better idea as we get closer to time on this risk. We’ll dry out for the most part on Friday before the potential for showers and thunderstorms returns over next weekend. Temperatures over the work week will likely climb to the lower to mid 70′s each afternoon.
