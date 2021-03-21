First Alert Forecast: showers & storms possible into the middle of the work week

Unfortunately, we won’t be enjoying the dry conditions for too much longer. Rain is expected to return to the forecast beginning Monday night and into Tuesday. A couple of systems are expected to pass through bringing active conditions that will likely carry into Wednesday and Thursday this week. Thunderstorms could also be possible during this time frame, especially on Wednesday and Thursday where we are keeping a close on the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We’ll have a better idea as we get closer to time on this risk. We’ll dry out for the most part on Friday before the potential for showers and thunderstorms returns over next weekend. Temperatures over the work week will likely climb to the lower to mid 70′s each afternoon.